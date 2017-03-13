Tyra Banks & Her Smize Are Returning To TV

Get excited, people. Tyra Banks is returning to TV to host a prominent reality show that starts with the word "America's." Unfortunately, it's not the one you're thinking of.
Banks, who hosted 22 seasons of America's Next Top Model before handing the reins to Rita Ora, is swapping models for magicians and musicians. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the former supermodel and talk show star will replace Nick Cannon as the host of America's Got Talent for season 12.
"Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible," Banks, who continues to serve as executive producer on ANTM, said in a statement. "I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce, and outrageous dreams come true. I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun, and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I’ll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!"
Her hiring comes after Cannon, who hosted the NBC talent show for eight seasons, announced he was quitting last month. Cannon accused AGT and NBC of trying to censor jokes he made during his Showtime special, Stand Up, Don't Shoot.
"After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke," he told fans on social media. "This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my 'team' that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask, how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment?"
Banks, meanwhile, appears to be getting a warm welcome from her new colleagues. Howie Mandel, who judges the show alongside Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, and Mel B, tweeted his congratulations to Banks, and asked for smizing lessons.
Hi TyTy. I'm HowHow. Teach me how to smize, kween @tyrabanks! https://t.co/acC63DpOa1— Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 12, 2017
Now we just need Miss J to come on and show off his catwalking skills. Now that's a talent.
