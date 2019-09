Nick Cannon Is Quitting America’s Got Talent Because Of A Controversial Joke

America's Got Talent has had some changes since it debuted in 2006, with a bevy of judges and hosts, but America's gotten pretty used to seeing Nick Cannon emcee the talent extravaganza. However, Vulture reports that America might see a new face this year. Cannon won't be returning to the NBC show, citing censorship from the network. Rumors stemmed from a joke that Cannon made while filming his Showtime special, Stand Up, Don't Shoot and his subsequent promotion of the show. According to his social media accounts, Cannon claims that the purpose of the special was to bring people together, not cause any sort of controversy. Cannon adds that he's loved hosting the show (he's done the duties for eight seasons), but that his "soul won't allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices." Cannon posted a long explanation on both Instagram and Facebook , saying that AGT and NBC may not be the right fit for his own talents if he's constantly being scrutinized for his own comedy.