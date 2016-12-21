Singing "Santa Baby" in a slinky evening gown and sky-high heels is harder than it looks, folks.
Heidi Klum found that out the hard way during America's Got Talent Holiday Spectacular. Though the supermodel has crossed countless catwalks in designer heels with nary a faceplant, she lost her balance while performing a duet to "Santa Baby" with season 11 finalist Sal Valentinetti last night.
Klum fell down after Valentinetti twirled her onstage, but didn't miss a beat. She continued singing, eventually stood back up, and finished the performance like a pro. That earned her a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, but co-judge Howie Mandel wasn't so impressed.
"I thought she was a runway model, why did @HeidiKlum fall?" the comedian cracked on Twitter. Oh, Howie. Feel free to strap on some stilettos and show us how it's done.
Valentinetti's take? "Here's to a year of more great friendships and less workplace incidents," he tweeted.
We'll drink to that.
Heidi Klum found that out the hard way during America's Got Talent Holiday Spectacular. Though the supermodel has crossed countless catwalks in designer heels with nary a faceplant, she lost her balance while performing a duet to "Santa Baby" with season 11 finalist Sal Valentinetti last night.
Klum fell down after Valentinetti twirled her onstage, but didn't miss a beat. She continued singing, eventually stood back up, and finished the performance like a pro. That earned her a standing ovation from Simon Cowell, but co-judge Howie Mandel wasn't so impressed.
"I thought she was a runway model, why did @HeidiKlum fall?" the comedian cracked on Twitter. Oh, Howie. Feel free to strap on some stilettos and show us how it's done.
Valentinetti's take? "Here's to a year of more great friendships and less workplace incidents," he tweeted.
We'll drink to that.
Advertisement