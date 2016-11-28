Heidi Klum Has Choice Words For People Hating On Her Younger Boyfriend

Heidi Klum doesn't care what you think about the younger man in her life.
In the December issue of Ocean Drive, the former Victoria's Secret Angel revealed some of the criticism she's received for her life choices. Klum stated that haters have aired their opinions about Klum being curvier than others in the modeling industry (ugh), as well as about her relationship with art dealer Vito Schnabel. The reason? Schnabel is 13 years her junior, and apparently, not everyone is cool with that. Fortunately, Klum has a fantastic response that should keep those critics quiet.
"We have an amazing connection, we have fun together, and we love each other," she said of her relationship with Schnabel. "It doesn't matter what people say. As long as you know when you close your door in your own home, you have an amazing time together. That's really all that matters."
We totally agree — who cares if a relationship between two consenting adults involves a bit of an age gap? Clearly Klum is very happy with her main man, and for them, age is nothing but a number.
It's also worth noting that, while Klum may be called out for being older than her boyfriend, men in Hollywood are rarely, if ever, questioned about the age of their younger significant others. When was the last time 42-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio dated a woman who wasn't in her 20s? Did anyone bat an eye when Ryan Reynolds married Blake Lively, despite her being 11 years his junior? Or how about Jason Statham, 49, for dating Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29? Hmm...I smell a sexist double standard.
While Klum clearly brushes off her haters with aplomb, let this be a reminder that folks should probably stay out of her relationship in the first place.
