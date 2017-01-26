Nick Cannon Fondly Reminisces About Stalking Beyoncé

Nick Cannon is all about those #TBTs in 2017. Last week, he posted a few photos from 2006 with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. This Thursday, he's graced us with another star-studded and hilarious throwback. And he's really outdone himself this time. The 36-year-old shared a picture of himself with Beyoncé and one-time Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson — taken all the way back in the '90s. "#TBT Even in the 90's I was always shootin my shot!!!" Cannon captioned the pic, in which he's awkwardly shaking Bey's hand. "@Beyonce was looking at me like 'Little Boy Please!!'" God, we wish we could see the expression on her face better. He confessed to being a little over enthusiastic as a fan back when. "In my teenage days I used to stalk Destiny's Child! LOL Poppa Knowles was not feeling me at all!!" Yeah, he's probably right about that.
