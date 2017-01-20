Nick Cannon Posts Awkward Kim & Kanye Joke To Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012, but they were already hanging out back in 2006 — when Kim was with Nick Cannon. On Thursday, the latter rapper posted some photos from that year of him with his ex and her future husband to Instagram, seemingly suggesting that Kim might have been going behind his back with West. "Same Night!!! Could it have. ... Nah!!! LOL," he joked in one caption.
Another picture shows the former couple with Paris Hilton and Lil' Kim.
Kardashian and Cannon's relationship was short-lived. It lasted from September 2006 to January of the following year, Cosmopolitan reports. There's no hard feelings between the two now, though, according to Us Weekly. Cannon told Power 106 in 2014 that Kim was "a great girl" and the Kardashians were "some of the most incredible people I ever met in my life."
