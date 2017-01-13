Tyra Banks Just Launched Emoji That Are Sure To Make You Smize

Wanna get your messaging game on top? With Tyra Banks' new emoji set, you can smize, tooch, and be your fiercest with everyone from your mom to your BFF. The ex-America's Next Top Model host just announced the release of TyTyMoji, a Tyra-centric set of icons that let you send all of your favorite moments from ANTM. Yes, a smize is included. TyTyMoji offers up more than 55 images, which include unforgettable moments like "I was rooting for you" and "every hallway is a runway" to images of Banks herself illustrating various poses. You'll also spy model Allison Harvard from cycle 12 and ANTM: All Stars. Banks isn't playing favorites, however. Harvard actually helped create the emoji with Banks. She's currently a project manager at Nix Hydra, the L.A.-based, female-founded app development company that helped develop the app and graphics. Banks always did say that models should plan for a post-catwalk career. You can snag TyTyMoji for just 99 cents right now on the App Store.
