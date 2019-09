Dakota Johnson First To Wear New Celine On The Red Carpet

Though Johnson is preceded by Lady Gaga and Angelina Jolie, both of whom debuted Slimane's premiere handbag for the house — a sturdy, black, Saint Laurent-looking tote — the actress took to the Suspiria red carpet in a cherry red sequin mini-dress. Only ostensibly could we say this is a party dress, what with the French designer's penchant for the short and shiny, but also due to the fact that Slimane's collections don't usually leave for room for much else, save for a pin-thin suit or something leather. Johnson looked chic, as she always does (typically in Gucci or Proenza Schouler), but it will require more than a bell sleeve for the new Celine to take off.