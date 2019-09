Hedi Slimane Has Responded To Your Celine Comments

In an interview with journalist Loïc Prigent of France TMC channel's " 5 Minutes de Mode " on Wednesday, Slimane spoke via email with Prigent of his reactions to, well, everyone else's. He even addressed the Trump comparisons . "It’s always very jarring and I always feel like people are talking about someone else," he began. "Besides, the spirit of the show was light and joyful, but lightness and insouciance are being called into question these days. I’ve already been through this at Saint Laurent." He's at least right about that. The industry did not oblige when it came to responding to Slimane's dropping of the 'Yves' from 'Yves Saint Laurent' before he'd even shown his first collection, similar to how he dropped the accent from Celine (a return to its original form).