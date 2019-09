Republican Women Explain Why They Stand By Brett Kavanaugh More Than Ever

Saxon, who says she's a longtime registered Republican but did not vote for Trump, echoed a chorus of voices who suggested what Kavanaugh could have said to appear more credible in his testimony if he believes he's truly innocent. According to Saxon, Kavanaugh could have said: "Honestly I don’t believe I did this. I am a good man whose record has been positive up to this point. I did drink a lot in high school. I couldn’t handle the pressure. I was sexually immature and came from a religious family who didn’t talk about it. I’m mortified of the possibility of this event occurring but I don’t know that it happened. I will do everything in my power going forward to make sure women are protected and respected and that both sexes come of age in a culture that is different. Including my two young daughters."