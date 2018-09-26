Woman Alleges Brett Kavanaugh Was Present While She Was Gang Raped

A third woman has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
In a sworn statement shared by lawyer Michael Avenatti, D.C. resident Julie Swetnick alleges that Kavanaugh, his friend Mark Judge, and others would spike drinks at house parties in the early 1980s. This would lead girls "to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys."
Swetnick claims that she was victim to one of these "'gang' or 'train' rapes," where both Kavanaugh and Judge were allegedly present.
The statement also says Swetnick "observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, 'grinding' against girls and and attempting to remove or shift girls clothing to expose private body parts."
Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018
Kavanaugh's drinking habits in his youth has come increasingly into focus because he allegedly sexually assaulted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez while he was inebriated. He denies all claims.
In a statement, he said of the latest allegation: "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened."
Ford came forward last week with allegations that Kavanugh sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her at a house party she attended while in high school. Meanwhile, Ramirez claims he "exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away" while both were freshmen at Yale University.
Ford and Kavanaugh will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The three accusers have asked for the FBI to re-open Kavanaugh's background check and investigate the claims, but the Trump administration and Republican leadership have refused. Though Kavanaugh reaffirmed his innocence in a televised interview Monday, he declined to say whether the FBI should investigate the allegations against him.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
This story was originally published at 11:24 a.m. It has since been updated.
