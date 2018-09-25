Thanks to Senate confirmation hearings, we now have hours and hours of video of Judge Brett Kavanaugh at our disposal. If there were any body language pattern to establish from these, it's that he seems scared. He squirms, he smirks, he mugs — and he evades questions.
Kavanaugh has reason to be scared — he has had multiple sexual assault allegations brought against him, and on Thursday, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is slated to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about the night he allegedly drunkenly forced himself on her in high school.
On Monday night, Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley sat down for a largely friendly interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum in which he asked for a "fair process where I can be heard and I can defend my integrity" 12 times.
Body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, says that his conduct in the interview said volumes about his past. "What happened was very complex," she tells Refinery29. "It was not a real interview. He controlled what was happening. He was not surprised by any questions. He spent the majority of the time, according to my transcript analysis, talking about what a good guy he was."
So, what exactly is Brett Kavanaugh trying to tell us with his perpetual smug grin? Ahead, read Wood's further analysis of the Fox News interview, as well as key moments in Kavanaugh's hearings, for insight into what the Supreme Court nominee is truly thinking.