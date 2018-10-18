Ivanka & Tiffany Trump's Body Language Together Is VERY Revealing

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump have a unique relationship. The half-sisters are 12 years apart (Ivanka is about to turn 37 and Tiffany just turned 25). Tiffany was raised by her mom Marla Maples in California after she divorced Donald Trump in 1999, while Ivanka, whose mother is Ivana Trump, grew up on the East Coast.
But in a 2016 People magazine interview, Ivanka said that "we would see each other on all of the holidays and talk to each other frequently," even though they weren't always on the same coast. "She's my little sister! I've been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her," Ivanka said. During the 2016 presidential campaign, they had a chance to spend more time together and grow closer. Now, Tiffany is attending Georgetown Law School in D.C. and is mostly out of the spotlight, unlike her older sister, who's a senior White House advisor.
How close are they, really? Ahead, body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, gives us an inside look at Ivanka and Tiffany's relationship.