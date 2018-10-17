Like father, like daughter: Just as the president loves doling out adjectives like "great," "tremendous," and "unbelievable," Ivanka Trump apparently has a penchant for exaggeration of her own.
A sweeping new report from ProPublica, the result of an eight-month investigation in partnership with WNYC, has found "patterns of deceptive practices" in Trump family business deals across the world, including Ivanka highly overstating sales numbers on several properties, as well as her own involvement in sales.
The properties include projects in Toronto, Canada; Baja California, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; and Soho, New York City. "Their statements, typically made in the midst of sales drives, tended to overstate the number of units under contract or the Trump Organization’s equity stake in projects scattered around the globe," says the report, which we highly recommend reading in full.
Ahead, read about Ivanka's most egregious
grifts overstatements from the story.