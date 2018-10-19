What Donald & Ivanka Trump's Body Language Reveals About Their Relationship

A lot has been written about the relationship between Ivanka Trump and her father. Her siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany all openly admitted that she's Donald Trump's "favorite child" in a 2015 interview with Barbara Walters. But the fact that she's a senior advisor in his White House adds a layer of complexity to their dynamic, especially given that they reportedly don't always agree.
"She feels a certain level of power. He feels a certain level of power. They each have their own internal feeling about the power they have with the other person," body language expert Patti Wood, author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, told Refinery29. "Meanwhile, we see her desire to connect with him in many of the photos of them."
Ahead, Wood breaks down the complicated relationship between the president and Ivanka based on their body language.