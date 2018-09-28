Brett Kavanaugh's Rage & Tears Are Revealing, Body Language Expert Says

An example of evasion is when he responded to Sen. Amy Klobuchar asking him whether he had ever blacked out after drinking too much with "belligerent and attacking nonverbal cues," responding with a question rather than an answer: "Have you?" Wood says he used humor and the "everybody does it, we all like beer response" to the questions about drinking. "I was very briefly a substance abuse counselor and I had to question people every week on their drinking and their behavior," she says. "I would have asked him more specific questions like, 'How many beers did you typically drink at a party?' 'What is the most you ever had to drink in one evening?' ... The drinking questions are critical to the assault allegations, and it was interesting that that line of questioning was interrupted."