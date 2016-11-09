Who's To Blame Here? (Hint: White People)

Everything President Barack Obama worked for will be reversed. A Republican president who is Hitler 2.0, backed by a Republican majority Congress who might have the power to appoint up to three Supreme Court justices... That is A LOT of power that even George W. Bush did not have, in all his hapless glory. Do you understand how deep this ditch we just dug is? President Obama spent eight years digging us out the 25 foot ditch that Bush left us in. And Bush was a better person than Trump could ever be. HOW DEEP IS THIS DITCH WE’RE ABOUT TO BE DUG INTO?



CHRIS CHRISTIE IS ABOUT TO BE IN THE CABINET. RUDY FUCKING GIULIANI MIGHT BE ATTORNEY GENERAL. FUCK. David Duke (who ran the KKK) is about to be an advisor to the President of the United States. I’ll be here, freaking the fuck out.



But that’s exactly what folks wanted. Let’s be CLEAR AS ICE: White people, this is YOUR embarrassment to shoulder. This loss? Those are your cousins, uncles, friends, who turned out in record numbers to make sure that their voice was heard in those booths. Those people you will see during the holidays in a few weeks.