Lady Gaga Carries First Alleged Hedi Slimane For Céline Bag

Slimane's reliance on accessories as a main revenue driver has served him well throughout his career. Earlier this year, he was named the new artistic, creative, and image director of Céline, shortly after news broke that British designer Phoebe Philo was stepping down from her tenure at the brand. It's since been revealed that the L.A.-based Slimane will remodel the French fashion house from the ground up: He will introduce menswear, couture, and a fragrance, in addition to customizing the retail stores and ad campaigns. If any of Philo's signature aesthetic will remain at all is left unclear, but if Gaga's latest handbag moment means anything, it's that Slimane means business. Peep the tote below.