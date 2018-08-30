Lady Gaga Carries First Alleged Hedi Slimane For Céline Bag

Lady Gaga is on fire. Not only did she let New York City have it with look after look (after look) just a few weeks ago, but she's currently taking over the streets of Paris — more specifically, the Louvre — with yet another line-up of killer outfits. But her latest fluorescent orange House of CB dress is more than just another example that Mother Monster practically invented the concept of "trends:" She's allegedly toting around the first Hedi Slimane-designed handbag for Céline. Let's look at the receipts.
Back in 2012, Gaga was the first to debut Slimane's straight-off-the-runway designs for Saint Laurent. She's was also one of the first celebrities to sport Saint Laurent couture. Now, as Instagram and Twitter have so deviously pointed out, she's yet again Slimane's go-to for testing his prototypes in the wild. It's even monogrammed with her initials, "L.G." So far, it looks like the revamped Céline will be reminiscent of what he did for Saint Laurent (which we kind of predicted anyway), but with new Slimane signatures. Think: dark and sturdy with minimal hardware.
Slimane's reliance on accessories as a main revenue driver has served him well throughout his career. Earlier this year, he was named the new artistic, creative, and image director of Céline, shortly after news broke that British designer Phoebe Philo was stepping down from her tenure at the brand. It's since been revealed that the L.A.-based Slimane will remodel the French fashion house from the ground up: He will introduce menswear, couture, and a fragrance, in addition to customizing the retail stores and ad campaigns. If any of Philo's signature aesthetic will remain at all is left unclear, but if Gaga's latest handbag moment means anything, it's that Slimane means business. Peep the tote below.
