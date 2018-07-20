Is The Haus Of Gaga Getting Back Together?

"Feels good to be home. #NYC #haus" Lady Gaga captioned the Instagram post that sent shock waves through... Okay, maybe it's just me, but Gaga was recently in New York City, where she was reunited with her former creative director and stylist Nicola Formichetti and photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh — and I'm all worked up.
Whether you've been a fan of Gaga since The Fame, when she told us to just dance (or its sequel, which reminded us romance can be bad); Born This Way, when she called upon every bad kid across the globe to put their paws up and meet her in an electric chapel of pop music; Artpop, where she gleefully admitted to living for the applause; Cheek To Cheek, when she made our hearts go bang-bang; or Joanne, where she gave us a million reasons to love cowboy culture and the style evolution came with it, you're well aware that Mother Monster's every move is expertly timed and calculated.
So are you thinking what we're thinking? Is the Haus of Gaga — the creative team that's responsible for her distinctive and epic personal style — back in business?
For the past few weeks, Gaga has been strutting her stuff all over town in looks that, despite a few being the creations of other stylist pal Tom Eeerebout, remind us of a past Gaga; the Gaga whose heels know no height ceiling and whose outfits are obsessively opposed to the typical. And her devout fanbase concurs. The Instagram comments range from the ubiquitous "Yaas, Gaga!" to a more triumphant "YASSS MOTHER MONSTERS LOOKS RETURNS" — to this glorious pun "WOW she went from GAGA FIVE FOOT TWO to Gaga five looks in a day" — and, finally, what we're all thinking: "Omg the haus is back, i'm really happy my beautiful Queen." With a shot of Jameson in our hands and a pin-thin stiletto on the piano (that's a "Speechless" reference), we repeat: Little Monsters, we've got a case on our hands.
In their early days, the foursome produced some of the most iconic imagery and fashion moments of the Haus of Gaga, like most of what you saw during the Fame Monster, Born This Way, and Artpop eras and several editorials in Harper's Bazaar and V magazine. And while we don't want to jump the gun, this could mean more Mother Monster slayage is on the way — including LG6, her sixth studio album. "Sorry Joanne, Gaga’s come out to play,” she told a sold-out crowd at a Connecticut concert last November.
For Little Monsters, at least, Gaga albums feel like eras. They narrate chapters of our lives that, because we play them on an endless loop, we otherwise didn't know we needed a soundtrack to; the lyrics, acting as our inner dialogue, every thump of analog synth, as our (extra) heartbeat.
So, in the slideshow ahead, we'll assume that Gaga is teasing the next style era of the Haus of Gaga. As we told you ahead of the Joanne era, we're ready.