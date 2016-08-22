Rita Ora Found The Fall Version Of This Summer's It Top

Rita Ora has a new gig hosting America's Next Top Model — and while we'll have to wait until fall to tune in, the performer's already serving up some smize-worthy looks to carry us into the season. More specifically, Ora confirmed that we will indeed be able to wear our beloved off-the-shoulder tops well into the cold months. Seriously.
While filming the series in New York City, Ora has been consistently stepping out in primetime-worthy #OOTD's. Of all her recent getups, though, it was a black-and-white business-inspired look that caught our eye: a billowy-sleeved, button-up blouse with a black knit band that created an off-the-shoulder neckline, worn with cropped trousers and pointed-toe pumps. The top comes courtesy of New York label Hellessy — and it answers a simple question at the back of fashion girls' heads: How can we transition summer's standout trend into fall?
Although part of the brand's spring '16 collection, the light knit band that hugs the shoulders very much fits into our autumn aesthetic; we've already added off-the-shoulder sweaters to our fall shopping list, but Ora's blouse-knit hybrid is a solution for those chilly-but-not-quite-cold days at the very beginning of the season, when we're still not ready to let go of our beloved summer tops. Plus, the way she styled it — with culotte-like pants and heels — gives the blouse a more polished look. So this hybrid top not only addresses the whole how-to-wear-off-the-shoulder-year-round issue, but it also provides a solution for weaving your on-trend looks into your office wardrobe.
Though bets are on bell sleeves for the next It silhouette, it's nice to know our love affair with bare shoulders doesn't have to be just a summer fling — if we take a cue from Ora, at least.
Although part of the brand's spring '16 collection, the light knit band that hugs the shoulders very much fits into our autumn aesthetic; we've already added off-the-shoulder sweaters to our fall shopping list, but Ora's blouse-knit hybrid is a solution for those chilly-but-not-quite-cold days at the very beginning of the season, when we're still not ready to let go of our beloved summer tops. Plus, the way she styled it — with culotte-like pants and heels — gives the blouse a more polished look. So this hybrid top not only addresses the whole how-to-wear-off-the-shoulder-year-round issue, but it also provides a solution for weaving your on-trend looks into your office wardrobe.
Though bets are on bell sleeves for the next It silhouette, it's nice to know our love affair with bare shoulders doesn't have to be just a summer fling — if we take a cue from Ora, at least.
Advertisement