16 Off-The-Shoulder Sweaters To Get You Ready For Fall

Off-the-shoulder tops are like chokers: As if overnight, suddenly they're everywhere. But their virality makes sense. They're a good swap for your usual fare, and they're très sexy in a coy kind of way. We even have a hack to keep them in place — off your shoulders — so you don't have to fuss with your shirt all day.
Well, the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon; it's just transitioning to fall. Off-the-shoulder sweaters are a slightly different animal — they're slouchier, and can look even better if one shoulder is covered. In the slideshow ahead, we've gathered some options to get you ready for a chic fall (or even now...hello AC). Get ready to brush your shoulders off with these 16 picks.
