Celebrities Really Won’t Stop Throwing Birthday Parties During Lockdown

While the rest of us were told to stay indoors because we’re still in the middle of a deadly global pandemic, it seems like a lot of celebrities conveniently missed the memo.
British singer Rita Ora is the latest famous person to apologize for throwing a publicized gathering despite the increasing number of COVID-19 infections and government mandates.
On November 28, Ora threw herself a “small gathering” (though reports say there were over 30 people) for her 30th birthday party at a restaurant in London. The Sun snapped photos of Ora and other guests, including models Cara and Poppy Delevingne, in attendance. This event occurred despite the fact that and Britain is under lockdown. Per the rules, all pubs and restaurants in England are only supposed to be open for takeout and delivery, and people are barred from meeting indoors with members of other households. The country currently has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe, at over 58,000 people.
Advertisement
According to the BBC, officers went to the restaurant where the party was being thrown after someone reported "a potential breach of COVID lockdown regulations." Police in England have the power to break up groups larger than six and can fine those who ignore the rules. (Ora, however, hasn't been fined so far.)
Ora apologized on her Instagram Story, calling the party a "a serious and inexcusable error of judgement."I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk," she wrote. "Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."
"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing firsthand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe," she continued. "Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologize."
The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules. That is for every member of the public, including celebrities.” Say it louder for the celebrities in the back.