The Best Memes From Kim Kardashian’s Private Island Birthday Snafu

We all know how much the Kardashian-Jenners love to keep their celebrations low-key, and this year — despite being in the middle of a global pandemic — was no different. For her 40th birthday, Kim Kardashian decided to surprise her family and a few close friends with a trip to a private island.
“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote on Twitter. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40”
Out of all the tone-deaf things that the Kardashians have done so far this year, this one somehow takes the cake. Kim received an influx of criticism for the gauche show of privilege, as well as the fact that Kardashians' blatant disregard for any semblance of quarantine. (Khloé Kardashian recently defended her older sister's choice on Ellen, calling it a "beautiful experience.") So many people, however, also couldn't help but laugh at the whole debacle's sheer ridiculousness, as well as Kim's superpower-like inability to read a room. No matter what's going on in the world, the Kardashians are going to Kardashian — and the internet is going to meme.

