The Next Season Of KUWTK Looks So Bizarre

Not even a global pandemic can keep the Kardashians from Kardashian-ing. The trailer for the newest season of E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians is unlike any we've seen before. Yes, it does seem to have its fair share of KUWTK-certified drama, but shade is thrown both in-person — and over Zoom.
The clip starts out looking like a pretty standard KUWTK throw down, with Scott Disick ranting about a "betrayal" and Kourtney and Kim Kardashian looking stressed and upset, but the clip cuts to a Zoom call with Kris Jenner and Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. "I don't trust anybody here," Disick says.
The show seems like it will be heavily focused on how the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been faring during the coronavirus and lockdown, filled with video calls and a moment in which the family worried that Khloé was so sick that she had contracted the deadly virus.
It will also reveal what went down when Kim and the family joined Kanye West for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris in March (where their 6-year-old daughter North West famously made her rap debut). The city was about to go on lockdown due to the pandemic, and in the trailer, Kim mentions being so rushed that they considered leaving Kourtney there.
Right before the show closed down production in March due to the virus, a teaser for the season showed Kim and Kourtney having an argument that got so heated that it turned violent. Kourtney has been taking a step back from the show, which hasn't sat well with her family. The oldest sister is therefore rumored to not appear much on the next season, but judging by the new trailer, the moments she is involved in will surely be heated.
Does Khloé have COVID? Did someone leak information about Disick? Is Kim going to bury the hatchet with Kourt? The new season of KUWTK will premiere on September 17.