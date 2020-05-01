The Coronavirus Is At The Center Of New KUTWK Episodes

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, many of the day-to-day activities of Hollywood have ground to a halt. For the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the measures taken to prevent the spread of the viral disease forced them to take up their smartphones to document their lives for what’s left of season 18. A brand new teaser for this season, set to resume in the fall, gives fans a sneak peek of what’s to come.
Season 18 of KUWTK has been one of the most tumultuous in the show’s history, focusing on the growing tensions between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé. Complaints about Kourtney’s disinterest in prioritizing filming for the reality series bubbled over in a physical fight between her and Kim that stunned audiences (and made Kris Jenner cry).
But, as sisters do, Kourtney and Kim got over their issues, and just in time. There was a bigger problem awaiting them: COVID-19.
The remaining episodes of the season will focus on the family’s response to the global pandemic. Based in different parts of Los Angeles (and sometimes Wyoming), each branch of the Kardashian-Jenners is currently shuttered in their respective homes as part of California Governor Gavin Newsome’s stay-at-home order. Social distancing proves difficult for the family members who can’t seem to get used to being apart; in the trailer, matriarch Kris cries about missing her daughters and wanting to be with them again.
“Even I’m starting to get a little stir-crazy,” Scott Disick admits.
Life in quarantine also comes with its fair share of drama for the family. The gravity of the coronavirus hits Kylie hard when she discovers someone she’s close to has been diagnosed with the respiratory virus. Kim realizes that being with four kids under the age of 10 24/7 is a full-time job. And Khloé’s relationship with Tristan Thompson comes under inspection as the co-parents take care of their daughter True in quarantine.
“Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” asks Scott during a group FaceTime call.
“Oh, 100%!” answers Kris enthusiastically.
Given the drama that ensued in the first episodes of season 18, some time apart might actually do this family good. Find out how the Kardashian-Jenners stay connected when KUTWK returns in September.
