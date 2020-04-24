Kanye West & His Kids Have Reportedly Escaped To Wyoming

We're reaching the "conscious uncoupling" stage of celebrity quarantining. No, this isn't about breakups, but rather celebrity couples hitting a breaking point and having the many houses to allow them to quarantine apart. First, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made headlines for Laich's decision to quarantine separately in Idaho from his wife in California, and now Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are doing the same. Kim has made no secret of the difficulties of quarantining with four kids, and now a source tells People that Kanye and the kids have left for Wyoming in order to give Kim a "break."
Advertisement
"It’s a huge chaos with all the kids at home," the source said, referring to 11-month-old Psalm, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 6-year-old North. "Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids."
We got a first-hand glimpse into the struggles of lockdown in the Kardashian-West household earlier this month, when North crashed a PSA Kim was attempting to give about social distancing by jumping on the bed and demanding attention.
"Give me two seconds to seriously do this," Kim pleaded.
"You should be more busy with your kids," North later yelled. "Not your friends!"
North has barged in on another one of Kim's video dispatches during quarantine, this time a video about her makeup routine.
"North, can I please just do my little tutorial?" Kim begs. "It's all I want to do, is one little fun thing for myself."
Now, I imagine North is pulling the same kind of stunts on Kanye in Wyoming.
"North, can I please just do my little rap?" I can hear Kanye crying. "It's all I want to do, is one little rap for myself."
Advertisement