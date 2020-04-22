Julianne Hough’s Husband Just Gave A Very Confusing Explanation For Why They’re Isolating Apart

To each their own quarantine, but Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough's decision to isolate separately is certainly unconventional. According to People, the married couple was together in Los Angeles when the pandemic first hit, but it appears Laich decided to go solo, heading to snowy Idaho to wait things out with dog Koda while Hough stayed behind in California. In a new episode of his podcast, How Men Think, he didn't exactly explain why his wife didn't join him for this uncertain quarantine period, but he did make Idaho sound pretty appealing.
“I bought this place in 2014, and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property,” he said. He apparently spends "all day outside."
“I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here," he continued. "Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it."
Meanwhile, Hough has been hosting live chats for her fitness brand Kinrgy and taking walks with friends like Ben Barnes. However, she's still been popping up in the comments of her husband's Instagram to wish him well.
According to a source for People, this separation is temporary.
“Their marriage is not perfect, but they continue to work on it,” they told the outlet. “They speak all the time. Brooks is coming back to L.A. once the stay-home order is lifted.”
A rep for Hough did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
