The KUWTK Finale Was So Good, Its Biggest Hater Is Eating Her Words

The Kardashian-Jenner family wrapped up season 17 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night, and it might have been the most dramatic yet. No, there wasn't any Khloé Kardashian-Jordyn Woods drama this time around. Instead, the whole future of the show was called into question as the sisters' relationships almost fully fell apart on screen. It was so emotional that it wasn't just fans who were in awe of the finale — even its critics had to admit that they freaking love this family.
The episode took the sisters (minus Kylie Jenner) to Wyoming, where matriarch Kris Jenner attempted to construct a series of team-building exercised in order to repair their fractured relationship in the wake of Kourtney Kardashian saying she wanted to take a step back from the show. However, each activity led to more fighting, and it wasn't until an honest talk over dinner that things started to get better, which allowed the season to end of the perfect note: each sister playfully impersonating the other.
"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight," Schumer gushed on Instagram. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍that’s how I really feel."
Schumer has frequently poked fun at the Kardashians, and not always playfully. While we all remember that time she fell down in front of Kim and Kanye, she once seriously pissed off Khloé with jokes she made on Saturday Night Live.
"We used to have Khloe, you know? Khloé was ours, right?" Schumer said in her 2015 monologue. "But then Khloé, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall."
This didn't sit well with the Good American founder, who responded that January during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
“I was more upset that someone claims they’re like a girl’s girl and that they’re all about women empowerment, and then she says that I’m not relatable because I’m not fat anymore," she explained.
However, it appears all is forgiven, because Kim sent back a gushing comment in response to Schumer's 'gram.
"You are so sweet and this post is so kind! ❤️✨💋 thank you!!!" she wrote.
If they end up needing a Kourtney replacement for season 18, then Schumer seems like the logical choice.
