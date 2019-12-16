The KUWTK Finale Was So Good, Its Biggest Hater Is Eating Her Words

View this post on Instagram

I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight. I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family. They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are. They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian 😍😍😍that’s how I really feel.