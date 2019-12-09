Kourtney Kardashian Might Get Fired From Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Kourtney Kardashian Keeping Up With The Kardashians drama has moved from personal to professional — which, in that world, is basically the same thing. That's precisely why the eldest Kardashian sister has been taking a step back from sharing her life with the show's almost a million viewers, to the frustration of Kim and Khloé. In a clip shared earlier this week, the sisters bickered about Kourtney's decision to have boundaries when it comes to filming her life, and in the full episode, her reluctance to appear on screen is met with a threat: She could get fired.
“My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life,” Kourtney says at one point in the episode. “I try to keep certain things private. I don’t like to share about dating. I don’t know if they are bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on.”
But Kim also makes a good point: The less Kourtney shares, the more the rest of the family has to give.
“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” she says in a confessional. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”
Khloé and Kim are validated when, later in the episode, they look over some audience feedback and learn that fans feel Kourtney should open up more.
“We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim says when relaying the news. This leads to a tense family conversation about filming schedules, and Kourtney stands her ground.
“My well-being is more important than the show,” she says. “I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries. That’s not gonna happen.”
The show's ratings have declined in recent years, and with all of the sisters pursuing their own personal projects, its possible filming is less of a priority. Plus, with social media like Instagram Stories and Snapchat, each sister hosts basically their own version of the show every day. Which, in Kourtney's case, makes for some very short episodes.
