This Rumored Kardashian Couple Is Even More Confusing Than Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale

The Kardashian rumor mill is churning at an all-time high. The Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson debacle remains unresolved, while Travis Scott's team is busy squashing reports that Kylie Jenner accused him of cheating. Why shouldn't Kourtney Kardashian go ahead and start dating a member of Blink-182?
According to Radar Online, Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker have been spending a lot of time together recently. While the Calabasas, CA neighbors have always been friends (you may have even seen Barker appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians), a source told the outlet that Kardashian is "really falling for" the 43-year-old. However, reps for neither party immediately responded to Refinery29's request for comment.
This is not the first time Kardashian has been linked to a musician in the past few months, which goes to show that rumors are often just rumors. In December, we found ourselves speculating what a Kardashian-John Mayer relationship would look like after Us Weekly reported the two briefly spoke at GQ’s Men of the Year party.
A source told the outlet Mayer “seemed very into her,” and apparently said that running into her was “sweet serendipity” and that they should “meet up again soon.” No word on whether or not they actually did.
Kardashian's last confirmed beau was model Younes Bendjima, but their relationship publicly fell apart after he was spotted in Mexico with another woman over the summer. It all goes to show that when Kardashian wants us to know about her relationship — or the demise of her relationship — we definitely will. Don't let all the small things make you jump to conclusions (sorry, I had to).
