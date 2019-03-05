Travis Scott's Instagram Is Back Up

Update, March 5: Travis Scott's once-deleted Instagram account is back. It was originally thought that Scott deleted his Instagram as a reaction to rumors that he was using the app to DM people who weren't Kylie Jenner, but everything appears to be back to normal now.
He did not, however, make an appearance on Jenner's own Instagram Stories from a wild skate party last night.
This story was originally published on March 1, 2019.
In the wake of Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson, a new report claims that Jenner has found herself at the center of another cheating scandal.
According to TMZ, Jenner allegedly found evidence that Scott had cheated on her. How this evidence was discovered, or what the evidence actually is, was not disclosed in the report. However, TMZ states that Scott cancelled his Thursday night Astroworld concert stop in Buffalo so that he could deal with the fallout from Jenner's allegations.
"Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat," they said. "He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather."*
Whether or not this report is accurate, Jenner could use a serious break from the combination of the words "cheating" and "allegations."
Woods, the pal who lived in Jenner's guest house and was often seen helping out with Jenner and Scott's daughter Stormi, is reportedly being iced out from the Kardashian-Jenner clan due to the Thompson cheating scandal. (Jenner and Woods even have matching tattoos to commemorate their friendship! What will become of them if Woods is no longer welcome in the Kardashian-Jenner klub???)
It's a huge bummer, to say the least.
Dealing with the rumors of cheating allegations is not the most fun one can have, so here's hoping that Jenner and Scott are able to work through whatever is really going on in their relationship. Fingers crossed that Scott's alleged infidelity has been wildly exaggerated...or just a huge misunderstanding.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 31 on E!
*This story has been updated with additional reporting.
