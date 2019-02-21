An Explainer On Jordyn Woods (For Gwyneth Paltrow)

The popular Instagram CommentsByCelebs highlighted a very important pop culture milestone: Gwyneth Paltrow, of GOOP and Shakespeare in Love, doesn't know what's happening with Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Jordyn Woods. "Can someone explain to me what's going on?" Paltrow begged in the comments of an Instagram about the family's drama. "I have never heard of half of these people, someone give me context. Please. It seems serious."
With that in mind, I'm going to do some explaining — Gwyneth, allow me to introduce Jordyn Woods.
Woods is the closest friend of Kylie Jenner, the youngest working Kardashian (Stormi, True, and Chicago do not count). Woods has been Jenner's best friend since middle school, when Jaden Smith introduced them.
"[Jordyn has] known Jaden her whole life, and I met him, like, in middle school. They were best friends. They still are," Jenner said in a Twitter Q&A from last year. The summer after eighth grade, she and Smith invited Woods over to her home, where Woods officially became Jenner's friend. (Aka, Woods put her number in Jenner's phone.)
Woods is also a Los Angeles native, daughter to John Woods, who worked in television, and Elizabeth Woods, a talent and brand manager. Woods' father passed away in 2017 due to cancer. For much of her active famous life, Woods has been a mystery, omnipresent by Jenner's side, but never inviting the Kardashian fans into her inner life.
"I’ve gone through a lot of stuff that people don’t know about,” Woods told Refinery29 in 2017. “My dad lost his job for a while during the writer’s strike, and then my parents got divorced, so I moved around a lot. There was one year where I moved like, four times in one year. When I moved to Calabasas, I decided to do home school. I don’t regret it; I did have normal high school friends, and I did go to homecoming. I didn’t go to prom, though. But I did shoot a modeling campaign for prom clothing, which made me feel like I went.”
Woods appeared periodically on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as Jenner's friend, but it wasn't until Life of Kylie that she became a lead on a reality show. As of the time of production on that show, Woods was living with Jenner in L.A. On Life of Kylie, Woods was the grounding factor, a voice of reason amid Jenner's flights of fancy. The finale of the show actually featured a "friendship ceremony" between Woods and Jenner, an official sealing of their friendship. That's not all they've done as public friends — in 2018, the duo debuted a cosmetics line titled Kylie x Jordyn.
Woods once told Refinery29, "I think Kylie and I have continued to have a good relationship because we think so much alike. I was actually just talking to her last night about how I realized that not everyone thinks like me...But Kylie and I are both very logical and and we just have a connection. Not everyone is going to get you, so when you find someone who does, you have to hold on to that."
Cut to: February 2019. TMZ reports that Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods. This is the second time Thompson has been accused on cheating on Khloé. Since that initial report, which emerged on Tuesday, Woods has allegedly moved out of Jenner's home. Kim and Khloé have unfollowed her on Instagram. She has yet to release a statement and has not posted on Instagram.
Okay, Gwyneth, does it make sense now? Come to my office hours; they are forever.
