Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Had A Friend Wedding On The Finale Of Life Of Kylie

You guys — we did it! We survived our (extremely brief) look into the glamorous and totally relatable life of Calabasas' elite, or as you may know it, Life of Kylie, starring makeup mogul and girl-next-door 20-year-old Kylie Jenner. It's been a pretty tame ride, but the finale of the limited reality series did bring a few shocking moments...like a friend marriage? Kylie sure knows how to make an exit.