Of course the whole episode isn't just Kylie helping children, or Kris fluffing up Kylie's ego (although, name me a more accurate representation of the Instagram Generation...you can't), there's also a basic moral lesson embedded in there: don't take anything for granted. Kris and Kylie had been butting heads on the trip (Kylie felt misunderstood by her mom which is standard teen fare), and it comes to climax at dinner when Kylie Irish exits with Jordyn, telling the camera “I feel like sometimes my mom doesn’t know who I am.” Kris isn't upset with Kylie, and instead tries to place herself in her shoes, which is a difficult thing to do because who can imagine being Kylie freakin' Jenner? The voice of the generation!?! Answer: no one can imagine being Kylie Jenner. Sometimes, it seems, not even Kylie Jenner herself.