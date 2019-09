In episode 7 of Life of Kylie, we embark on a journey to Peru to witness the impact of Kylie's generous donation to Smile Train , in conjunction with her lip kit sales. Like last week's episode where Kylie takes a trip to London , she is surrounded by both friends (Jordyn) and family (Kris Jenner), but unlike the European trip, she was there to serve a larger cause. And serve her cause she does, according to one of the Smile Train reps who Kylie meets in a Peru hospital. According to him, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has already helped over 1,300 children (and 34 just the day before, he says). That is pretty incredible. The Smile Train, along with Kylie, has a mission to help children born with the cleft lip palate birth condition by paying for their surgeries. Kylie got to witness one of the surgeries (in full glam, and later meets with the three month old in a black sports bra and leggings because #OnBrand) and she and her mother were both brought to tears at the sight of the families watching their newborns go into the emergency rooms. “You are the perfect spokesperson for your generation because you are such an amazing role model," Kris tells Kylie afterwards. "You have the biggest heart." Kylie nods in solidarity, seemingly well aware of her status as Youth Representative.