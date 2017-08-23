My Parents Are Famous, But My Life Isn't What You Think

I've had Instagram since I was probably thirteen. There's always been a huge importance placed on Instagram, especially at my school. It didn't feel like — when I did gain followers — it was this giant, out-of-nowhere thing. It did just feel very shocking and confusing [after my mom joined]. I do think that it'll play into, unfortunately, my career just that you have to be posting things to promote yourself and you have to have some sort of image online. It used to just be that, at my school, everyone changes their Facebook name to different things so that your college can't find you. I knew that that wouldn't be possible for me on Instagram because I couldn't go private. There is a level that I have to be more self-aware. If I do want to brand myself or if I want to portray myself in a certain light, I have to be really careful and make sure that it's completely holistic so that my followers don't catch me in a lie. There's a lot more to think about now. And celebrities now are celebrities just because of social media, which is it's own thing entirely. That's complicated."