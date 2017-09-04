But before jet-setting with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, the two visit a young girl named Ari who lives in the area and is battling cystic fibrosis. Kylie says she knows of Ari through a friend of her mom's, who suggested that Kylie visit the superfan to brighten her day. "When I first heard her story I knew I wanted to meet her," Kylie tells the camera. While there, Kylie and Jordyn take Snapchat selfies (dog filter, duh) with Ari, who shows them her side hustle of making custom pins that she sells on Etsy. The entire visit is sweet; Ari herself was a delight, even joking that she should become the third musketeer to the Jordyn and Kylie duo. But it still ends in tears, as Kylie and Jordyn hug and cry in the front seat of her car after leaving Ari's house. Jordyn's father died recently, and she is still dealing with the sudden loss. From there, the mood lightens as the besties travel to London, Jordyn's favorite place in the world. Why it's her favorite place? It's unclear, but in her words: "I really like the people's vibes. I feel like an adult — I really feel like a structured normal person there."