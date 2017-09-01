Kylie Jenner's Biggest Fear Will Surprise You

It's a fact universally accepted that all butterflies are beautiful, right? Not for Kylie Jenner, who can see past their beautiful facade.
"It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies," Jenner says in a preview clip for the September 3 episode of Life of Kylie. As E! Online reports, the preview shows Jenner, 20, and her best friend Jordyn Woods head to a butterfly sanctuary at a London Zoo. There, Jenner admits that she's "scared" of the flying bugs — which, it should be said, are actually bugs. This is an underreported fact.
Jenner feels that butterflies are scary because they're really just bugs in disguise. Those pretty wings? Just a facade, masking the creepy-crawly underneath.
Here's Jenner's logic: "This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."
Poetic.
Woods takes the role of the butterfly's advocate, asking, "How could you be scared of something so beautiful?" Because they're not that beautiful! They are bugs in sheep's clothing!
"That was actually my first super nude shoot," Jenner told V Magazine, which published the photographs. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude." Consider it a metaphorical clipping of Jenner's butterfly wings — the reality star wore translucent dresses from Fendi and MSGM during the shoot, all of which left little to the imagination. The shoot itself was livestreamed, and Jenner said this kept her on her toes.
She recalled feeling like "everyone [was] watching [her] now." All eyes on you, Kylie — just no butterflies.
Watch the full preview clip, below.
