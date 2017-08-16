We've seen the Kardashian family go through a lot on their TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and its spin-offs. Six children were born, three divorces, and three marriages took place. To celebrate the show's upcoming 10th anniversary, the Kardashian family spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the past and, more importantly, the future.
Since the show premiered in 2007, it's shown no signs of dwindling popularity. The big milestone episodes, in particular, are always fan favorites. Kim Kardashian's $6 million wedding to basketball player Kris Humphries earned the show its highest ratings to date. Khloe Kardashian's marriage to another NBA star, Lamar Odom, also brought a record number of views and inspired a spin-off show, Khloe & Lamar.
Advertisement
With the show currently on season 14, who knows what other huge milestones we'll see the family achieve? Kris Jenner certainly thinks we're in for a lot more.
"When we first started, I jokingly said, 'We'll be on season 32, Kylie gets married,'" she recalled in the profile. "I was kidding, and here we are, and it's season 14, so be careful what you wish for."
If you thought Kim's weddings were extravagant, imagine what a Kylie Jenner wedding would look like. Actually, we don't have to think too hard. Her surprise 20th birthday party this month gave a pretty good indication. Among other lavish gifts were a giant nude ice sculpture of the birthday girl and a cake with her face on it. Her current boo, rapper Travis Scott, gave her a 28 carat diamond necklace and had a string quartet serenade her before they headed to a private screening of the movie Kidnap. Whenever Kylie does get married, it's probably going to make her big sister's weddings look reasonable. And, honestly, we can't wait.
Sharing these pivotal moments in the Kardashian clan's lives has been so much fun for the past ten years. The next ten can only get better.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement