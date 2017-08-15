Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Fans After Snapchat Rant On Racism

In the video, posted August 15, Kardashian opens by explaining that she shouldn't have "defended a situation that [she] didn't know enough about." She then goes on to discuss how she felt naive, and how she's realized that she doesn't have "the right" to speak on issues of racism. She specifically adds that she prefers seeing "positivity" on her timeline, which encouraged her to ask her fans to "get over" Star's past allegations of racism. "I’m not going against my fans in any way, I just was saying lets get the negativity off my timeline. But you know I’m sorry," she explains in the camera.