A Bad Break-Up Almost Cost Gwyneth Paltrow Her Most Iconic Role

Pitt and Paltrow were one of the first big Brad Pitt couplings. They dated from 1994 to 1997, and even got engaged. When they broke up, Paltrow was only 25 years old. Now, years later, she has an Oscar and a new deal with Netflix . And Pitt just attended Jennifer Aniston's birthday party . Oh, the sands of time! How they move to the rhythm of Brad Pitt!