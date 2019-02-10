This Is How You Ex: Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Exes Attended Her Birthday Party

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her birthday this weekend and every ex who’s any ex was there to wish her well. We know Hollywood, especially for the wildly famous, is a very small world, but even we were surprised when we found out how many people had dated each other at this party.
According to People, Aniston’s party was held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, and was attended by quite a star-studded group of everyone from her former Friends castmates Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to rock legend Keith Richards.
If this were an episode of Friends, the title would be “The One Where Everyone’s Exes Came To The Party.”
Let’s try and keep this straight: Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt attended. Two of Pitt’s exes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore, came to the party. John Mayer, who Aniston dated in in 2008 and 2009, attended as well as Mayer’s ex Katy Perry who was there with her current boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, was also in attendance. That is a party made out of the ex-factor and we’re stressed out just thinking about it. But apparently, it was fine!
Props to all of them for being able to attend the same party and not have it be awkward. Who knows, it could have been a little awkward, but then again, many of them dated years ago. Sometimes exes become old friends, which is what appears to be the case at Aniston’s birthday party.
