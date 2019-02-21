So, What's Going To Happen To Jordyn & Kylie Cosmetics?

Update: Although the Kylie x Jordyn collection is very much still live and full-price on the Kylie Cosmetics website, fans just noticed something else on the site that may be quite telling. The Jordy Lip Kit, which was clearly named after Jordyn Woods, is currently half-off, leading fans to wonder if this is the beginning of Jenner's maybe-former best friend being wiped off the site. Also of note: the Shady Lip Kit (which kind of speaks for itself, no?) is also half-off, along with a smattering of other seemingly random lip kits, too. Though this could easily just be a well-timed sale, is anything the Kardashian-Jenner family does ever really random?
Advertisement
This post was originally published on February 21.
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were once inseparable. They vacationed together, lived together, kept nine-month, airtight secrets together. It was a partnership that spread from personal to business, too, with Jenner bringing Woods on to do a special Kylie x Jordan collection for Kylie Cosmetics this past September, including lip glosses and eyeshadow and highlighter palettes with illustrations of the BFFs printed on the packaging.
But then this weekend happened, and all hell broke loose. Woods was reportedly caught kissing Tristan Thompson, the NBA player boyfriend of Jenner's older half-sister Khloé Kardashian, leaving her friendship with Kylie in the crossfire. As questions swirl around the legitimacy of the rumors, fans are especially interested in what this means for the famous friends. Starting with: Will Woods have to move out of Jenner's home? (apparently yes). And now: What the hell is going to happen to that Kylie x Jordyn collab?
Like, are we getting a sale?
OKAY so will the KYLIE X JORDYN makeup collection be on sale now ??? @kyliecosmetics ?— Ava Moran (@amtwirl) February 20, 2019
Kylie Cosmetics will be having a flash sale on the Kylie x Jordyn Collection. All products buy 1 get 10 free. Everything must go! Use the code "betrayal" for free shipping. ? pic.twitter.com/4Qwq3RhNBe— Lu ? (@boujiebitch_) February 20, 2019
Kylie be like: 50% off selected lines of jordyn X Kylie Cosmetics. use code: SNAKE for free shipping ?? pic.twitter.com/pnaBmbJSXV— james bowman (@jamesb0wman) February 20, 2019
am I the only one waiting for this inevitable sale on the Kylie x Jordyn palette pic.twitter.com/HMe22fVg5k— victoria (@vickdavila) February 20, 2019
So wait...is the Kylie x Jordyn collection half off now or what?— Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) February 21, 2019
Or, more dramatically, are the products going to be scrubbed from the website entirely?
if I was Kylie, I’d pull that whole Kylie X Jordyn collection! GONE!!!— FULL MOON CHILD (@sirgagalooXO) February 20, 2019
What we can tell you is that, as of Thursday morning, all the Kylie x Jordyn products are still up on the site and not yet on sale. In fact, the Kylie x Jordyn Collection bundle, which goes for $124, is sold out, though people have started selling discounted ones on eBay. On top of that, Jenner still hasn't scrubbed Woods from her own Instagram account, even though Khloé Kardashian wiped Thompson from hers and Kim Kardashian West unfollowed both Thompson and Woods.
Advertisement
That being said though, people are having a time in the product review section of some of these palettes. As one reviewer wrote on the Jordyn Palette: "Great for a night out with the girls or cheating with my BFF's sister's baby daddy. 5/5 would recommend for all shady occasions!"
This review on the Kylie X Jordyn eyeshadow palette though pic.twitter.com/GvOOyPTY0L— Stacey (@thisisstace) February 21, 2019
Since we feel like something is bound to happen with this collab soon, as with any Kardashian drama, we're sure Kris Jenner will settle this one with grace — and probably a fat check.
Advertisement