So, What's Going To Happen To Jordyn & Kylie Cosmetics?

Although the Kylie x Jordyn collection is very much still live and full-price on the Kylie Cosmetics website, fans just noticed something else on the site that may be quite telling. The Jordy Lip Kit , which was clearly named after Jordyn Woods , is currently half-off, leading fans to wonder if this is the beginning of Jenner's maybe-former best friend being wiped off the site. Also of note: the Shady Lip Kit (which kind of speaks for itself, no?) is also half-off, along with a smattering of other seemingly random lip kits, too. Though this could easily just be a well-timed sale, is anything the Kardashian-Jenner family does ever really random?