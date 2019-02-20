Jordyn Woods Shares The Real Reason She Closed Her Gap Teeth

Jordyn Woods has built her brand around being a body-positive activist who proudly celebrates her unique features — including the gap between her two front teeth. "Often people have the nerve to say 'fix your teeth'" she captioned an Instagram selfie from 2017. "For your information, no I will not fix my gap to blend in with the rest of society! My gap makes me who I am."
So, when the model took to Instagram last December showing off a brand-new set of pearly whites — without her signature gap — fans were taken aback by the sudden transformation. "What happened to loving your gap and how it made you...you?" fans commented on her post. But Woods wants to make it clear that the decision didn't stem from insecurity, but rather a grounded and independent choice she made for herself.
Advertisement
"I never disliked my smile or anything — I wanted to try something new and I found the doctor that I trusted," Woods told Refinery29 in a phone interview for her new lash collection with Eylure. "It may take a second for people to get used to it, but life is about evolving. It was a bittersweet thing. I wouldn't say it's better or anything — it's just the new version of me."
The 21-year-old says that she actually tried to close the gap with Invisalign in years past, but found that it didn't work for her. Then, this past December, she took the plunge and visited Los Angeles-based dentist Dr. Kam Kamangar for a total smile makeover, complete with veneers. "I just woke up one morning and decided to do it," she says.
Since then, the dentist has given followers a look at the entire process — in abundant detail — on his Instagram page. The videos show Woods arriving for her procedure and in the dentist chair, and even feature an appearance by her mother, who joined her for the appointment. Woods and Dr. Kamangar have since then partnered to give away another smile transformation to a fan, which will be announced on March 1st.
"Jordyn is an amazing individual and I wanted to be part of this life changing transformation and return something rewarding to her," Dr. Kamangar tells us.
Since the procedure, Woods says she has found even more confidence in herself. "I feel like I smile a lot more," she said in one of the videos. And although fans have questioned her decision, Woods hasn't looked back. "Once you do decide to make that change, you just have to move forward and understand this is who you are now, and you can't compare things to how they used to be," she tells R29. "At the end of the day, you're the person that has to live with yourself, so do what makes you happy."
Advertisement