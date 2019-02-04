Jordyn Woods' $8 Lashes Will Convince You To Finally Try Falsies

If you take one quick look at Jordyn Woods' Instagram page, which boasts nearly 8 million followers, you'll see that she wears a multitude of hats. She's a fashion stylist. She's a model and influencer. She's a body-positivity activist. But the one identifier she's ready to retire? A friend — most notably, Kylie Jenner's.
"People love to use the title that I'm someone's friend, which I very much am," she tells Refinery29 in a phone interview this week. "But I think everyone should be identified as their own individual, especially people that are doing things in the industry and trying to make their mark."
Coming on the heels of her successful, size-inclusive activewear line SECNDNTURE, Woods is now putting her expertise and name behind the buzziest beauty product on the market: false eyelashes. In collaboration with the brand Eylure, Woods just launched a collection of glue-on lashes that are inspired by her home state of California and reflect what she felt was missing in the market.
"I really designed these lashes based on my own needs," Woods says. "It's hard to find a good, natural lash and these are just enough of a flair that they can be worn for a day look and can transition into night. I wanted a lash that was ideal for me, but wasn't hard to find."
The collection features three reusable false eyelashes: Summer Heir (an everyday light lash), Beach Please (a fuller lash), and LA Baby (an extra full and glam lash). Each lash comes with the adhesive glue and only costs $7.99.
But just because she's a pro at applying eyelashes now, Woods knows just how complicated it can be. "The first time I tried to apply a lash, it wasn't the easiest and it didn't go on the smoothest, but the more you practice, the better you get," she tells us. Her best tip? It's all in the glue. "When you apply the glue, don't overdo it and wait a couple of seconds for it to dry before actually applying the lash," she says. "It's easier to stick on once the glue gets kind of tacky."
With her hand now in the beauty game, Woods tells us there are more projects and launches to come — including a potential skin-care collection down the road. "I would love to do something with skin. I've been embracing my freckles more, and I don't wear too much makeup unless I know I'm doing something," she says. "My products would be hydrating — I love lotions and oils. I just love all skin care." We feel you, Jordyn.
