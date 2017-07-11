Jordyn Woods is the ultimate Gen Z multi-hyphenate. She's a Wilhimenia Curve model, L.A. socialite, social media maven, and co-star on the upcoming Kylie Jenner reality TV show, Life of Kylie. And, thanks to an upcoming collaboration with Addition Elle, she can now add fashion designer to that list.
Woods' "Love & Legend" collection will feature 15 pieces retailing at $42 - $178, and is the first in a series of offerings between Woods and Addition Elle.
The Canadian plus-size brand has a history of designing clothing with some of our favorite models: This week, Ashley Graham launched her latest lingerie collection with the brand which, according to InStyle, marked its 15th collaboration.
"I was excited to partner with Addition Elle as they embody everything I stand for," Woods said in a press release. "They are a style destination for women who truly embrace their figures and are passionate about building a fashion democracy within the industry, offering the latest trends for all body types.”
Woods has proven to be a dedicated body positivity ambassador over the years, extensively discussing the power of swapping the terms "plus-size" for "curvy" on the Today Show and using social media to spread her message. Last year, she expanded on her personal connection to being a curve model in an interview with Refinery29. "I didn’t realize how much of an impact in this industry being a curve model would make until I got old enough to realize that society has such standards about what 'beautiful' is, and what you have to look like in order to model or be an actress, or do anything, really," she said.
The "Love & Legend" collection will be shown during Addition Elle's presentation at New York Fashion Week this September, and will be available for purchase at a pop-up in the city immediately afterwards.
