Woods has proven to be a dedicated body positivity ambassador over the years, extensively discussing the power of swapping the terms "plus-size" for "curvy" on the Today Show and using social media to spread her message. Last year, she expanded on her personal connection to being a curve model in an interview with Refinery29 . "I didn’t realize how much of an impact in this industry being a curve model would make until I got old enough to realize that society has such standards about what 'beautiful' is, and what you have to look like in order to model or be an actress, or do anything, really," she said.