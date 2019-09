We Want Every Item In Ashley Graham’s Latest Lingerie Collection

This is not the first time the multi-tasking model has collaborated with Addition Elle. According to InStyle , this is actually her fifteenth! Her first collection with the brand was released back in 2014. In an interview with 5 Minutes With Franny around the time of her first collaboration with Canadian, lingerie company, Graham had this answer to anyone who describes her as plus-size. "Although the fashion industry has dubbed me a ‘plus size’ model, I like to be referred to as a model. I don’t care what you call me, I know who I am and I am very proud of it."