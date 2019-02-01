Shop Kylie Jenner's Valentine's Day Makeup Collection Before It Sells Out

Even before February 1 hits — take a chill pill, 2019 — Kylie Jenner is here with a reminder that Valentine's Day is approaching. Just like the drugstores that stock their aisles with chocolate-filled hearts and teddy bears before we've even recovered from our New Year's Eve hangover, Kylie Cosmetics is leaning into the V-Day spirit.
As with her previous launches, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans a preview of her Valentine's Day collection, with the song "Cater 2 U" by Destiny's Child playing in the background. Fitting. Although the packaging is the pastel pink you'd expect of anything dedicated to Cupid and St. Valentine, this collection steps away from the conventional hearts and flowers and features a pattern of bras on each box.
The festive lineup includes three lip sets that come with three products each (a matte lip color, a high gloss, and a liner), an eyeshadow palette with matte and shimmer finishes, a peach blush, and glitter eyeshadow. Sticking to the Valentine's theme, the collection is full of pink and red shades, with a few golds and neutrals added in. And, of course, the product names give a nod to love, with titles like Built To Last, Story Of Us, The Soulmate Set, and Love Bug. And even if you're a cynic who thinks Valentine's Day is just a fictional holiday made up by greeting card companies, you have to admit that these products are pretty damn cute.
Jenner's V-Day finally line drops today, and like all the other Kylie Cosmetics releases, these limited-edition products will go fast — in this case, maybe even before February 14. So act fast.
