It's been 22 days since we got the confirmation that Kylie Jenner was, in fact, pregnant all along . Despite staying relatively under the radar for the majority of those nine months, now that the 20-year-old has given birth to her first daughter Stormi Webster , she seems to be going back to her normal life on social media and with her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics. But it appears Jenner is bridging her two worlds together: Last night, the new mother announced her latest makeup collection — and it's dedicated to the newest addition to the famous family.