It's been 22 days since we got the confirmation that Kylie Jenner was, in fact, pregnant all along. Despite staying relatively under the radar for the majority of those nine months, now that the 20-year-old has given birth to her first daughter Stormi Webster, she seems to be going back to her normal life on social media and with her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics. But it appears Jenner is bridging her two worlds together: Last night, the new mother announced her latest makeup collection — and it's dedicated to the newest addition to the famous family.
For her entire pregnancy, fans speculated that Jenner would use motherhood in some way, shape, or form as the inspiration for her products. And they were right. Introducing: The Kylie Cosmetics Weather Collection. It's easy to see how this could be interpreted as an ode to Stormi. Just take a peek at Jenner's latest Instagram stories.
Of course, you can find the entire collection on the brand's Instagram account, or you can check them out on Jenner's personal Instagram stories (where she revealed the products with the Black Panther soundtrack humming in the background, but that's another story entirely). In the video, you can hear Jenner prelude the announcement with the fact that, yes, her daughter was the ultimate muse for this collection and that she worked on the launch while pregnant.
Come February 28, the official launch date, you'll be able to snag the following: three new matte lipsticks, two glitter eyeshadow duos, the Calm Before the Storm eyeshadow palette, one lip gloss, a highlighter palette, the Eye of the Storm eyeshadow palette, a loose highlighting powder, and a yellow crème gel eyeliner.
