Proud Papa Travis Scott Finally Talks About Stormi Webster

Travis Scott finally said something about his baby! Admittedly, he didn't have a ton to say, but when it comes to Stormi Webster, all statements are big statements.
"She's beautiful," Scott said.
And, er, that's a wrap on Scott saying things about his baby!
Though a high-profile rapper, Scott is a reticent interviewee, especially when it comes to his baby. In a January interview with Billboard, he told the interviewer plainly, "I don't want to talk about [Kylie being pregnant]. They're just rumors. Let them keep guessing." And, before this forthcoming interview, that was all he'd said about Stormi Webster, though he did appear in a confusing Snapchat photo with Kylie Jenner last week.
Advertisement
When it comes to Stormi Webster, though, the name of the game has always been silence. Jenner didn't say or reveal anything about the pregnancy throughout the duration of it, and when the baby was finally born, she took a few days before announcing the delivery on social media.
"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," she explained, thanking her fans for being understanding. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."
She then shared a 12-minute video to the tune of "up-and-coming mommy blogger." Scott was noticeably quiet in that video, as well. He's a mostly silent presence, burying his face in Jenner whenever the camera comes too close. Interestingly, Scott, the newest official member of the Kardashian industrial complex, is the least Kardashian of them all — he hates talking, he shies away from cameras, and when peppered with questions about his baby, he gives a two word answer. Perhaps he's a sign of a new Kardashian era.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement