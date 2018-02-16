Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Just Posted A Very Confusing Photo

You can stop worrying now, world. New parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are definitely still in each other's lives, and the rapper posted on Snapchat Thursday night to prove it.
After posting a video of himself holding up a brand-new pair of highlighter yellow sneakers, Scott slipped in a photo with Jenner with the upside-down caption, "Bdjxjkdn." A Google search rendered no possible explanations for what those letters could mean, though we wouldn't put it past these two to create a secret language just to troll fans.
Perhaps even more confusing than the caption was the pair's choice in face garb. Could the surgical masks indicate that they had to go to the hospital or doctor? Or, could they just be a precautionary measure to protect baby Stormi during what health officials are calling one of the worst flu outbreaks in the last decade? That wouldn't be beyond the realm of reason, especially considering that Scott just got back from a trip to Missouri City, Texas, where TMZ reports he received a key to the city.
Advertisement
As People notes, this is the first time the couple have appeared on their social media accounts or in public together since Jenner released a mini documentary featuring glimpses of her pregnancy journey on February 4. Additionally, Jenner spent a good portion of her Valentine's Day posing in front of her mirror and promoting her line of lip products with no mention of what, if any, plans she had for the evening. This left some fans to wonder if the pressure of raising a baby — and all of the late-night diaper changing shifts that come with it — had driven the two apart.
Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case, especially since Scott and Jenner got matching butterfly tattoos, the only things more permanently bonding than a human life.
Ultimately, though, what matters most is that Scott and Jenner are happy and are doing what's best for themselves and their family. If that means that they post less on Instagram or ultimately do split up, we'll all have to trust that they have their own lives under control.
Advertisement