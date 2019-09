Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Just Posted A Very Confusing Photo

As People notes , this is the first time the couple have appeared on their social media accounts or in public together since Jenner released a mini documentary featuring glimpses of her pregnancy journey on February 4. Additionally, Jenner spent a good portion of her Valentine's Day posing in front of her mirror and promoting her line of lip products with no mention of what, if any, plans she had for the evening. This left some fans to wonder if the pressure of raising a baby — and all of the late-night diaper changing shifts that come with it — had driven the two apart.